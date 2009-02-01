Super Bowl Controversy: Was That Definitely A Fumble?

Note 1: When a Team A player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional movement forward of his hand starts a forward pass. If a Team B player contacts the passer or the ball after forward movement begins, and the ball leaves the passer’s hand, a forward pass is ruled, regardless of where the ball strikes the ground or a player.

From what I could tell, from the play and then the initial replays, Woodley hit Warner's arm right around the moment when it started to move forward. Warner's hand remained on the ball, however, as it continued to move forward. He actually muscled it a few inches before Woodley finally dislodged it for good. That's why the ball moved forward with velocity once it finally left Warner's hand.

So there are two questions. First, did Woodley really hit Warner's arm before it started moving forward? And, even if he did, is it still a fumble if Warner maintained some control of the ball as it was moving forward?

And here's where things get fishy. As soon as the play was over, Arizona players began asking referees to review the play. Al Michaels, who was handling play-by-play for NBC, said that he expected the refs to comply--in no small part because they'd reviewed a series of key plays already, including what would prove the game-winning touchdown pass for Pittsburgh.

Since this was within the last two minutes of play, a review should have been automatic: The officials up in the press box should have called for it, at which point the head referee should have gone over to the sideline video monitor--as he had the previous times--and made a call.



But within a few seconds, NBC's camera was back on the field of play: Pittsburgh was lined up over the ball. The Steelers snapped it, Roethlesberger took the knee, and that was the ballgame. At that point Michaels said the referees had reviewed the play and decided it was, indeed, a fumble. But that was awfully quick--like I said, just a few seconds--and it seems inconceivable anybody could have made such a judgment, on such a pivotal call, in so short a time.