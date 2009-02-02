Today At Tnr (february 2, 2009)

-
Spare The Rod: In Defense Of Blagojevich (Kind Of). By Jonathan Chait
-
Israel Failed To Destroy Gaza's Smuggling Tunnels. I Should Know--I Just Climbed Inside One. PLUS: A Slideshow, By Sarah A. Topol
-
A Fair And Effective Solution To The Foreclosure Crisis, By Edward Glaeser
-
Note To Obama: Don't Let Your Dreams Of Bipartisanship Ruin Your Stimulus Package, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Red Steele: The GOP's Strange New Embrace Of Identity Politics, By Eve Fairbanks
-
Buy America Or Bye America: In Defense Of Protectionism In The Stimulus, By John B. Judis
-
Where Is Barack's Nuke Team? Questioning Obama's Commitment To Non-Proliferation Efforts, By Michael Crowley
And, as always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care in Jonathan Cohn's The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine.