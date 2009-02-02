Menu
Israel's Semi-nuclear Option

David Rothkopf imagines a nasty endgame scenario in Iran: 

The problem: without special munitions that can take out deeply buried targets in Iran, countries like Israel might be forced to use weapons that could make the sites uninhabitable, such as radiological (rather than nuclear) devices. Of course, global public opinion may struggle with the distinction between a radiological and a nuclear attack, and if you think the U.S.-Israel relationship is complicated now, wait until then.

--Michael Crowley

