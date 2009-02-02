"they Really Hate Each Other"

Conservative Montana Democrat Max Baucus and Tom Daschle have clashed for years. Baucus voted against Daschle for Senate leader in 1994, and infuriated Daschle by cutting a deal behind his back to help pass the 2001 Bush tax cut. Now Baucus chairs the committee with jurisdiction over Daschle's nomination and things are tense, to say the least.

Update: I thought I'd modified this item a couple of hours ago, but the changes didn't go through. Anyway, Bacus is now signaling that he'll support Daschle. Should still be an interesting confirmation hearing.



--Michael Crowley

