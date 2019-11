It's Portfolio editor Joanne Lipman who, according to the New York Post (always a dangerous source, but in this case apparently a reliable one), not only insisted on going to Davos, but insisted on flying there first class--this just a few weeks after pink-slipping a good portion of her magazine's staff. Lipman's behavior might not draw a presidential censure, but that doesn't make it any less shameful.



--Jason Zengerle