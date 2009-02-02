Steak And Tijuana!

Many of you are probably regular readers, but to those who aren't, I want to put in a little unprompted plug for The Vine, Brad Plumer et al.'s environmental blog. As someone who doesn't tend to follow environmental news as closely as other kinds, I thought their coverage last week was particularly awesome -- they dissected the future of homebuilding in the U.S., the hidden downside of "natural" beef, and one conservative senator's strange attack of Gore-ism. Hop on over if you've never checked The Vine out.

--Eve Fairbanks

