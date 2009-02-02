No Slick Response: Obama And Canada's Oil Sands

Katherine Michonski is a research associate for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is eager for an audience with Barack Obama, and, luckily for him, he'll soon get one when the new president makes his first head-of-state visit to Canada on February 19. Harper is especially anxious to discuss Obama's campaign pledge to wean the United States off "dirty, dwindling and dangerously expensive" oil, which many Canadians interpret as a slight against Alberta's carbon-intensive oil-sands industry. The reigning opinion in Canada is that Obama will speak out against the greenhouse-gas-heavy fuel, forcing Harper to make a hard sell to the president, most likely couched within some kind of "climate pact" between the United States and Canada.

It's not likely to be an easy topic for an administration that is concerned with both climate change and energy security. While sometimes the two goals can be addressed with the same action (energy efficiency, say), sometimes the two are in stark conflict—and oil sands are a perfect example. Some officials on Obama's energy team, such as national security advisor James Jones (who was picked, Obama said, for his understanding of the "connection between energy and national security") will stress the energy-security side. Canada is, after all, our number-one oil supplier. With proven reserves second only to Saudi Arabia, Canada supplies us with 1.8 million* barrels of oil per day—20 percent of our daily imports. And when we buy oil from Canada, we needn't worry about sponsoring dictatorships or sending money to questionable allies.

Last fall, Jones gave an (off-the-record) speech in Banff, Alberta, to a group of business leaders and government officials touting the importance of Canada's oil sands to America's energy security. At the time, Jones was president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's energy institute, which promotes the development of a long-term energy strategy that "ensures affordable, reliable and diverse energy supplies" including oil shale, oil sands and other unconventional fossil-fuel sources. In Jones's view, the diversity and security of supply that oil sands provide should trump the environmentally negative consequences of its production.