Daily Round-up, 2/2

Obama and Baucus have voiced their support for Daschle.  

Physicians for a National Health Program and other liberal groups have launched a new single-payer lobbying campaign.

Harvard health economist David Cutler is joining the new administration.  

Obama will order a full review of the FDA in the wake of the recent peanut scare.  

Governor Paterson is taking heat from unions for the health care cost-control measures in his new budget.  

Can disruptive innovation create a new business model for health care?  

GlaxoSmithKline is preparing to cut 6,000 jobs.  

Funds for global AIDS and malaria programs are tightening.  

--Suzy Khimm

