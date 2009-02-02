Daily Round-up, 2/2

Obama and Baucus have voiced their support for Daschle.
Physicians for a National Health Program and other liberal groups have launched a new single-payer lobbying campaign.
Harvard health economist David Cutler is joining the new administration.
Obama will order a full review of the FDA in the wake of the recent peanut scare.
Governor Paterson is taking heat from unions for the health care cost-control measures in his new budget.
Can disruptive innovation create a new business model for health care?
GlaxoSmithKline is preparing to cut 6,000 jobs.
Funds for global AIDS and malaria programs are tightening.
--Suzy Khimm