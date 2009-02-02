Menu
Magazine

Michael Who?

By

Add to Pocket

Team Obama isn't too interested in discussing the new Republican Party chairman, as was evident at today's WH press briefing:

Q    Michael Steele, you guys didn't come out with a statement on Michael Steele.  Why?  What is -- has the President reached out to Michael Steele?  He has made several comments about the President, to include:  "How do you like me now?"  He is the other African American now heading a major party in this country.

MR. GIBBS:  I would direct him to somebody over at the DNC.

--Michael Crowley

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy