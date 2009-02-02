Michael Who?

Team Obama isn't too interested in discussing the new Republican Party chairman, as was evident at today's WH press briefing:

Q Michael Steele, you guys didn't come out with a statement on Michael Steele. Why? What is -- has the President reached out to Michael Steele? He has made several comments about the President, to include: "How do you like me now?" He is the other African American now heading a major party in this country.



MR. GIBBS: I would direct him to somebody over at the DNC.

