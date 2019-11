Although the NYT comes out against him today, no senator has yet done so. Why? I suspect it's in large part because many of Daschle's former collagues privately hope that after leaving the Hill he or she, too, will be ferried about by a free car and driver and generally make big money for light work. Opposing Daschle makes that lifestyle a little more stigmatized, especially for anyone who themselves might want to return to politics for a cabinet job some day.



--Michael Crowley