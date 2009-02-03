Photo Of The Day

A British soldier from 5 Rifles, an infantry
battalion currently on tour in Iraq, chats to local children as he
takes part in a patrol from FOB Oxford (a forward operating base) which
is used for counter insurgency patrols on Leaf Island, an area south of
Basra, on February 3 2009 in Iraq. British Forces are looking to leave
Iraq later this year and the recent peaceful elections has been seen by
many as an indicator of just how secure and stable the country has
become. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
--Michael Crowley