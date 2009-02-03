Menu
Magazine

The Return Of The Edwards Scandal

By

Add to Pocket

Just when you thought you'd never have to hear about John Edwards and Rielle Hunter again, word comes that Elizabeth Edwards is publishing another book--this one called Resilience. It will come out in May and will, according to Elizabeth's publicist, address her husband's "affair and how she experienced it." On the one hand, I can see why Edwards would want to tell her side of this story. On the other hand, I'm not sure how her desire to do that--in book-form no less--squares with her impassioned plea for privacy.

--Jason Zengerle

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy