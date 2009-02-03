Movement Conservatism, Rip?

Sam Tanenhaus's essay on the death of ideological or "movement" conservatism is unquestionably today's must-read. Herewith a few disconnected, preliminary thoughts on the piece.

1. I eagerly await Andrew Sullivan's post on the essay, since it criticizes (quietly but devastatingly) much of what Sullivan himself has come to detest in movement conservatism and defends, instead, an unideological, pragmatic form of conservatism that sounds very much like Sullivan's "conservatism of doubt."

2. But the very closeness between Sullivan's and Tanenhaus's form of conservatism raises doubts of my own about its viability as a conservative governing philosophy. As David Brooks noted in his largely sympathetic review of Sullivan's The Conservative Soul, "doubt is not a political platform. Hope is." (Obama apparently got that memo.) This is especially true in the United States, according to Brooks, because "the United States is a creedal nation." That's why "almost every significant movement in American history has been led by people calling upon us to live up to our creed." Like Brooks, I admire the conservatism described and defended by Sullivan and Tanenhaus (and Michael Oakeshott), but it's a personal philosophy, a habit of mind or soul, a style of judgment, a disposition or temperament, not a political philosophy. Example: Sullivan, who considers himself a conservative in this sense, strongly supported Obama, whom he also considers to be a conservative. But of course when it comes to policy, Obama is not a conservative at all. He's a liberal. Tanenhaus thus seems to be saying something like: Conservatives need to be more like Obama. If that means they should be cautious, intelligent, reflective, articulate, then it makes a lot of sense. But what about their policies? Isn't that a big part of their problems, too?

3. Which reminds me of the old neocon quip from the late 1970s: "You can't beat a horse with no horse." Translation: You need an ideology if you want to gain (and hold onto) political power. Pragmatism and competence aren't enough. (Unless you're Dwight D. Eisenhower.) That's why conservative John O'Sullivan is right to respond to Tanenhaus's essay with a bit of perplexity about precisely what its author thinks conservatives ought to do now, policywise. I mean, sure: If Obama utterly fails as president, then it might become possible for unideological conservatives to win on a platform of mere competence. But after Bush, and Sarah Palin, and Joe the Plumber, that seems like a pretty unlikely scenario, regardless of how successful the Obama presidency turns out to be.