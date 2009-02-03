Daily Round-up, 2/3

Senators Baucus and Feinstein are still in shock over Daschle's departure.
House Democrats have launched radio attack ads against GOP members who voted against S-CHIP.
The first of some 8,000 lawsuits against tobacco companies went to trial in Florida.
The Washington Post examines the fate of the new uninsured.
Medicare's "donut hole" could prompt the elderly to cut back on needed prescriptions.
Rising health care stocks have bolstered the Dow.
The recession has squeezed small business owners struggling to cover health care costs.
Health care entrepreneurs are finding promising markets in the developing world.
--Suzy Khimm