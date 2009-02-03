Obama Beats Himself Up

A couple of interesting snippets from Obama's (self-flagellating, at times) interview with Katie Couric:

OBAMA: It's frustrating for me and it's something that I take responsibility for. Tom, I think, is an outstanding individual. I am absolutely convinced that he would've been the best person to help shepherd through, uh, what's going to be a very difficult process to get healthcare for American families. But i don't want my administration to be sending a message that there are two sets of rules. One for prominent people and one for ordinary folks who have to pay their taxes everyday. I think I messed up, I screwed up, in not recognizing the perception that even though this is a honest mistake, I believe, on Tom's part, that, you know, ordinary people are out there paying taxes everyday and whether it's an intentional mistake or not, it was sending the wrong signal.

[snip]

COURIC: Let's talk about the stimulus package, which I think is what you really wanted to focus on today.

OBAMA: Right. Well, this is the problem when you make these self inflicted wounds, you end up being distracted really from the people's business. [Emphasis added.]