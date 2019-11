A thread with a Republican friend to whom I auto-emailed a TNR story today:

From: Eve Fairbanks To: xxxx@yahoo.com Subject: The New Republic Story

Dear xxxx@yahoo.com, your friend Eve Fairbanks thought you might be interested in this story from The New Republic: "Conservatism is Dead"

***

From: xxxx@yahoo.com To: Eve Fairbanks Subject: Re: The New Republic Story I am sorry to hear the news.

--Eve Fairbanks