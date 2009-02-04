Impossibly Large Snake Of The Day

Man, the discoveries they've been making down in Colombia... Yesterday it was ten (potentially) new species of frog. Today, paleontologists announce they've discovered the remains of a 2,500-pound, 45-foot-long snake that roamed the rain forest some 60 million years ago (post-dinosaurs) and may have munched on large crocodiles for breakfast. (OK, the only evidence for that seems to be croc bones in the vicinity—not totally conclusive). For reference, Protoboa is larger than the snake in Anaconda. Here's the obligatory artist's rendition, courtesy of Jason Bourque:

--Bradford Plumer