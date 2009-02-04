Do More On Education In The Stimulus

Senator Tom Harkin of Iowa, a Democrat who chairs the appropriations subcommittee that funds health, human services, education, and labor initiatives, has defended the Senate version, arguing that major program reforms should be included in appropriations bills at a later time. Discussing teacher incentives, he told an Education Week blog, "The stimulus bill covers just two years. If we increase funding for [teacher incentives] in the stimulus, that gives us problems [later on], when we still have to cover continuation costs, but the stimulus money is gone. It makes more sense to fund an increase through the regular appropriations process."

Nonetheless, DFER has called on the Senate to not only include the money but raise it above the House's levels. "The amounts for each of these functions are relatively (and in some cases, ridiculously) small," it said in a statement. And, in a letter sent to several Hill leaders on Tuesday, Cynthia Brown, director for education policy at the Center for American Progress, noted that such "key differences between the House and Senate versions... threaten to undermine or stifle important education reforms."

"I'm annoyed that the Senate took out the money," Brown told me this morning. "We need federal investment in trying new ways of doing things." Brown also pointed out that the Senate bill allows the secretary of education to waive a "supplement, not supplant" requirement, which would prevent states from slashing their education budgets after receiving the federal funds. "I'm worried about what that could do to high-poverty schools," Brown said. A Times editorial this morning similarly noted that attaching a waiver clause "opens the door for trouble."

As for where the Obama administration stands on the discrepancies between the bills, Duncan told Education Week that the money for teacher incentives, data systems, and charter schools is "hugely important," but he stopped short of criticizing the Senate bill. "We want to reward rigor and challenge the status quo," he added, using reform rhetoric. Moreover, on Tuesday, Obama and the first lady paid a visit to a D.C. charter school. "It's an important symbol," Petrilli of the Fordham Institute noted. "I certainly hope it means that he's going ot go to bat for [charter schools] in the stimulus bill. How sad would it be if he went to this school then signed a bill that cuts it out [of the funding], and other schools like it?"

Indeed, Obama should go to bat for reform. The Senate should sub the House's measures back in, and Congress and the administration generally shouldn't shy away from attaching reform conditions to the education money. Otherwise, they'll be squandering a prime opportunity for experimentation and innovation that could help floundering school systems.