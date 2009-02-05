Beyond The Pale

Look, I'm all for pointed debate, but comparing your political opponents to the Taliban is going too far:

Insurgency, we understand perhaps a little bit more because of the Taliban.... And these Taliban -- I'm not trying to say the Republican Party is the Taliban. No, that's not what we're saying. I'm saying an example of how you go about [sic] is to change a person from their messaging to their operations to their frontline message. And we need to understand that insurgency may be required when the other side, the House leadership, does not follow the same commands, which we entered the game with.

What's that you say? That was Rep. Pete Sessions, chairman of the NRCC, comparing his own side to the Taliban? Well then I suppose it's okay.

(via Andrew Sullivan)



--Christopher Orr

