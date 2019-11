Olivia Williams, on her character in the upcoming Joss Whedon show "Dollhouse":

I had to ask Joss myself how Adelle became the head of this extraordinary organization that rents out these fantasies. Did she run a brothel? And he said 'No! No, your character was head of a huge multinational medical company that researched neural diseases.' That made for quite a change in my character preparation. I thought maybe I should bring the eye shadow down a little.