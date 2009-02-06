Today At Tnr (february 6, 2009)

-
The N-Word: The Financial-Sector Fix That Dare Not Speak Its Name--Nationalization, by The Editors.
-
The Art Of Withdrawing: What Tom, Nancy, Caroline, And Bill Can Teach Us About Bowing Out, by Jason Zengerle
-
Yes, Kristol's NYT Column Was Pure Partisan Propaganda. But That's What Made It Valuable, by Michael Schaffer
-
Remembering John Patrick Diggins (1935-2009), An Historian 'To The Right Of The Left And To The Left Of The Right,' by Ronald Steel
-
Pink Panther 2: What The Hell Happened To Steve Martin? by Christopher Orr
-
What Is The Best Strategy For The GOP To Take Against The Stimulus? by Noam Scheiber and John B. Judis
-
Beyond Daschle: The One Article You Need To Read To Understand Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Cohn
