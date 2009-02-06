The Heroism Of Hartmann's Sixth Symphony

I haven't blogged for more than a week, and I have missed you--whoever you are. Nearly six days in Israel and three days in Turkey. As some of you will recall, this would make it my second visit to Israel in a fortnight. Yes, I confess, I am obsessed. But, actually, I came this time with Yo-Yo Ma who was playing with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra of which I am president and of which my friend Leon Botstein is musical director. I'd go any place to hear these two musicians together, one nothing less than sublime, truly, nothing less, the other cerebral and deep and daring. (In fact, I'd go any place to hear these musicians alone. And I often have.)

Behind the scenes, the program was in dispute. No, not about Yo-Yo's pieces. He could play Happy Birthday and everybody would be delighted. As it happens, he and the orchestra performed Ernest Bloch's Schelomo: A Hebraic Rhapsody and Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor, two of the great threnodic masterpieces of the repertoire. The problem was with the other pieces.

The orchestra has both subtlety and timbre. Its performers are younger than many old world ensembles, and it has been enriched over the last two decades by the arrival in Israel of more than a million Russian Jewish immigrants, half of whom and their children seem to be musicians. This is another miracle of the return to Zion. Also miraculous is that the Israeli audience is really very sophisticated.

Unfortunately, the management of the J.S.O., like the managements of many other first-rate orchestras around the world, underestimates its listeners. As it happens, this orchestra has a non-professional manager who would rather put on for the umpteenth time one of his favs, the Brahms' Third Symphony, let's say, than anything by Messaien or Bartok, Shostakovich or Stravinsky. Didn't he hear that Jews are nothing if not culturally adventurous?