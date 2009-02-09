The Perils Of Mainstream Success

Rough week for Shepard Fairey, the celebrated street artist whose Obama icon poster catapaulted him to a whole new level of fame. First, the AP, which owns the copyright on the Obama photo Fairey used for his poster, announced that it wanted credit and compensation from Fairey. Then, on Friday, Fairey was arrested by Boston police on graffiti charges. The cops knew where to find him: they nabbed Fairey at the opening of the first major museum exhibition of his work. Success has a posse.

--Jason Zengerle

