Who's Left To Vote For In Israel?

Tuesday is when Israelis, both Jewish and Arab, will go to the polls to elect their next Knesset. There are 33 parties in the contest of which the weirdest is the Holocaust Survivors and Grown-Up Green Leaf Party. This, then, is a vital democracy but more than a bit on the wild side. But, as the Hedda Hopper of Ha'aretz, Lily Galili, pointed out on Sunday, 33 parties there are but many of the people who will cast their ballots are still complaining that, "There's nobody to vote for." Aside from the pro-marijuana list, there are more than a few unusually enticing competitors: The Power of Money (against the banks) and The Power to Influence, the party of the disabled of which there are more than in other countries because it has been Israel's fate to lose limbs (as well as lives) in the unusual environment of terrorism and war.

In the last elections, it was the Pensioners' Party that surprised everybody by its strength, which pivoted it into the Cabinet. This year, alas, it is likely to be the Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is Our Home) Party, a neo-fascist list headed by a Russian immigrant and certified gangster, Avigdor Lieberman, who is the Israeli equivalent of Jorg Haider of Austria (now dead) and Jean-Marie LePen who, with Bridgitte Bardot, is a leader of National Front in France, who once overwhelmed the country's Socialist Party.

The problem with this hurricane of parties is that even the smallest ones have leverage, even to edge themselves into the cabinet. Lieberman is already in Olmert's government, but without portfolio, which means that maybe all he gets is a chauffeur-driven limo and the right to sit in on policy gatherings. Yisrael Beiteinu will collect more votes this time, and might--just might--decide who will be asked to form the government. When Haider was seated in the Vienna government, Israel made a big fuss and, as I remember, recalled its ambassador. Lieberman is no better than Haider and no worse, except that he is a Jew which makes him more repulsive, not only personally repulsive but politically repulsive.

If the last few days' polls are correct, Yisrael Beiteinu will end up being the third most popular list. This would mean that Labor (of which Ehud Barak is the leader), the party that, more or less, formed independent Israel, will be fourth in tomorrow's ranking. The decline of Labor reflects the decline of socialism all over Europe: having lost most of its own idealisms and voters finding what was left irrelevant and bureaucratically stultifying, Labor became the party of the haughty elites. Shimon Peres is the epitome of this type, foggy thinker, delusional speaker. Do you remember "the new Middle East?"