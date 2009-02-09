What Is Michael Steele Talking About, Part Ii

Are the questions about his 2006 campaign payments to his sister unhinging Steele, or what? More weirdness from the new RNC chair, via Glenn Thrush:

The Obama-backed stimulus, he said, "is just a wish list from a lot of people who have been on the sidelines for years.. to get a little bling, bling." ... Steele [on Obama's Elkhart town hall]: "I thought it was very, very interesting. It looks like he's trying to very hard to shore up support from Democrats" because "he's upside-down" in the polls.



Maybe Thrush's transcript of the exchange is misleading, but if not, then -- leaving aside the "bling bling" thing altogether -- what on earth is Michael Steele talking about? Obama is very popular, as are congressional Democrats, relatively. "Upside down" vis-a-vis Republicans? "Upside down" on Upside Down Day?

--Eve Fairbanks