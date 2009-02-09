The Press Is Doing A Good Job

Forty-five minutes into President Obama's first press confernece and, by my count, we've gotten not one silly question about horse-race politics or polls. Instead, we've gotten tons of substantive queries--about Obama's policy choies, the state of the economy, and so on. Serious times call for serious questions, I guess.

D'oh. As I type this, somebody asks a question about the reports that Alex Rodriguez used performance-enhancing drugs a few years ago. Notwithstanding my well-known interest in baseball--and well-known antipathy towards the Yankees--surely there are more pressing topics on the agenda.

--Jonathan Cohn