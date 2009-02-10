Helen Thomas's Twofer

Did anyone else notice the oddness of Helen Thomas's two-part question for Obama last night:

Mr. President, do you think that Pakistan and -- are maintaining the safe havens in Afghanistan for these so-called terrorists? And, also, do you know of any country in the Middle East that has nuclear weapons?

I don't think you need to be a with-us-or-against-us type to recognize that the people hiding out in the safe havens in Afghanistan and Pakistan--namely, members of al Qaeda including, presumably, Osama Bin Laden--are in fact terrorists. And is there any reason, other than scoring a debater's point, to try to make Obama talk about Israel's nukes?

Obama made a big deal out of calling on Thomas last night. ("All right. Helen? This is my inaugural moment here.") But I wonder if it won't be long before he's ignoring her like his predecessor did.

--Jason Zengerle