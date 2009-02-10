Today At Tnr (february 10, 2009)

-
Obama's Stimulus Rope-A-Dope: How He Stole Back The Narrative & Tricked the GOP Into Looking Like The Bad Guys, by Noam Scheiber
-
Color Me Unimpressed By Obama's Meandering Primetime Performance, by Walter Shapiro
-
Chomsky And Eggs: Why Busboys And Poets Is The Perfect DC Headquarters For The Obama Revolution, by Eve Fairbanks
-
A TNR Discussion: What Happened To Conservatism, And Where Should It Go Next? by Andrew J. Bacevich, David A. Bell and Alan Wolfe
-
Will It Be Barak, Bibi, Or Livni? Handicapping Israel's Election. by Martin Peretz
-
Roberto Bolano Is Dead, But His Dark, Complex Work Is Only Just Beginning Its Epic Journey, by William Deresiewicz
-
On The Vast Emptiness--Or Worse--Of Obama's Incessant E-mails, by Leon Wieseltier
