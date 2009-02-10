The Geithner Plan





I still don't know what to think, and I'm too busy writing next issue's TRB to delve into it in detail. But it is reassuring that Paul Krugman, who has been extremely skeptical, sounds cautiously supportive of the new financial rescue plan. Krugman's take is very provisional, as he still isn't totally clear on what's in the plan. I suppose that makes me a bit less reassured, though (speaking personally) the fact that Krugman doesn't understand the plan makes me feel a little better about not understanding it.

--Jonathan Chait

