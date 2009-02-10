The Drug And Device Industries, At It Again

Pretty much every sensible expert believes that the best hope for curbing medical expenses in the future is to be more choosy over which treatments patients get. Fortunately, it also turns out that we presently pay for a lot of care that is unnecessary, if not downright harmful.

The most compelling and comprehensive evidence for this comes from John Wennberg and his fellow researchers at Dartmouth, who have demonstrated that patients in places like Miami get far more care than patients in places like Minneapolis--and yet the Miami patients don't seem to be better off for it. If you want a more thorough treatment of this issue, I recommend picking up a copy of Shannon Brownlee's Overtreated or Merrill Goozner's The $800 Million Pill. (Or just keep up with Merrill's blog, Gooznews.)

The silver bullet for health care reform--the way to save money without compromising the quality of medical care--is to compile more evidence on what works and what doesn't. But it will take time to compile that information, time to apply it, and then more time to realize the financial benefits.

That is why forward-thinking members of Congress have been pushing this idea for a while--and why, in the economic stimulus package, they included funding to begin those studies. (You have to hire researchers, plus support staff, to collect and analyze data; you have to purchase equipment and build infrastructure for their operations. All of that creates jobs...)