And Today's Award For Good Sense Goes To . . .

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform chairman Edolphus Towns who, according to ESPN, won't be calling A-Rod to testify:

"The American people need leaders who will focus on stemming job losses and getting credit to flow in the marketplace before hearing from yet another person who cheated both himself and the game of baseball."

That said,Towns does have some, uh, interesting ideas about things he wants his committee to investigate, as he recently revealed to the New York Observer:

“I’m concerned about something that’s little known among people—but I’m becoming very interested in this whole selling of body parts,” Mr. Towns later added. “I happened to be on Court Street one day and I bumped into a couple of friends of mine and they were telling me about an incident in their own family. I said, ‘This is crazy.’ I said, ‘Maybe we need to look into it.’ I have not made a decision to look into it or not. It won’t be one of the first things I do because I’m concerned about jobs and whether or not the money we are putting out is doing what we said it’s doing.”



