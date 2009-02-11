Today At Tnr (february 11, 2009)

-
Barack Obama: A Primer For Foreigners, by Bernard-Henri Levy
-
Pravda On The Potomac: Russian Propaganda Descends On Washington, by James Kirchick
-
Learning From Reagan: How Obama Can Avoid A Midterm Catastrophe In 2010, by William Galston
-
TNRtv: Is The GOP Pitting Obama Against The Democrats, Or Is Obama Splitting The Republicans? by Noam Scheiber and Ramesh Ponnuru
-
Two Hundred Years Later, Conservatives Still Misunderstand Charles Darwin, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
-
Pre-Fab Houses Are Greener, Better Built, And Last Longer. So Why Haven't They Caught On In The U.S.? by Sarah Williams Goldhagen
-
Chomsky And Eggs: Why Busboys And Poets Is The Perfect DC Headquarters For The Obama Revolution, by Eve Fairbanks
