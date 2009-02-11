Environmental Headline Of The Day

"Damaged Wind Turbine: It Wasn't Aliens"

Because I know I worry that extra terrestrials might have it in for the world's greening movement...

In a related article, there's a bonus quote of the day from Dale Vince, the co-founder of the British company that runs the wind farm where the turbine broke:

My favourite theory was that some alien race was trying to steal our turbine technology. They crossed galaxies to get here and when they arrive all they want is our wind technology. Wind power may be the holy grail of energy on Earth but not for stellar space travel.