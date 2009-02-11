Martin Wolf Can't Be Ignored

The FT commentator has a disturbing column about the limits of the Treasury plan. I think he's somewhat pessimistic (not egregiously so, but somewhat). But, as he says, it's not clear we can afford not to be pessimistic.

Also, he makes a great point about the difference between illiquidity and insolvency, which is really the key analytical issue here:

All along two contrasting views have been held on what ails the financial system. The first is that this is essentially a panic. The second is that this is a problem of insolvency. Under the first view, the prices of a defined set of “toxic assets” have been driven below their long-run value and in some cases have become impossible to sell. The solution, many suggest, is for governments to make a market, buy assets or insure banks against losses. This was the rationale for the original Tarp and the “super-SIV (special investment vehicle)” proposed by Henry (Hank) Paulson, the previous Treasury secretary, in 2007. Under the second view, a sizeable proportion of financial institutions are insolvent: their assets are, under plausible assumptions, worth less than their liabilities. ... The new plan seems to make sense if and only if the principal problem is illiquidity. Offering guarantees and buying some portion of the toxic assets, while limiting new capital injections to less than the $350bn left in the Tarp, cannot deal with the insolvency problem identified by informed observers.

That's right. One possibility I ignored yesterday is that people think the long-run value of the toxic assets is, say, 60 cents on the dollar, but, because of the current panic, are only willing to pay 30 cents. The banks can sell at 60 and stay solvent, but not at 30--the losses would be too big. But if the government can step in and provide a little insurance, it may be able to get people to by at close to 60.

I'd like to believe we're facing that sort of liquidity problem. But it's hard not to read the evidence as pointing to insolvency. (In which case the insurance would amount to a subsidy of 30 cents on the dollar, and we're back to asking what the government should get in return.)