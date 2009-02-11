National Review's Science Fiction Fantasy

National Review's The Corner is counting down the top twenty conservative movies of all time. And checking in at number twenty is "Gattaca," a 1997 science fiction story starring Ethan Hawke and Jude Law. Wesley Smith writes it up.*

The film, which I've never seen, is set in the future, when your genetic makup determines your destiny--what job you will do, how much money you will make, and so on. Hawke's character dreams of becoming an astronaut but cannot, because he is not "genetically enhanced" and lacks crucial physical traits, including sufficient height and perfect vision. So he buys the DNA of a disabled athlete, played by Law, and used that information to gain acceptance to astronaut training. But then complications ensue and, well, you'll have to see the film or read the Wikipedia entry to see how it all turns out.

It sounds like a fine movie, one I'll add to my Netflix list. But what merits its inclusion on the list of great conservative movies? Smith offers this interpretation:

The movie is a cautionary tale about the progressive fantasy of a eugenically correct world—the road to which is paved by the abortion of Down babies, research into human cloning, and “transhumanist” dreams of fabricating a “post-human species.” Biotechnology is a force for good, but without adherence to the ideal of universal human equality, it opens the door to the soft tyranny of Gattaca and, ultimately, the dystopian nightmare of Brave New World.

OK, I get the slippery slope argument about how abortion and stem cell research might lead to Brave New World. I don't buy it, but I get it.