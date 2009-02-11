Miracle At The Alaska State Capitol Building

Sarah Palin has unexpectedly pulled out of CPAC, where she was expected to be a headliner. Disappointed fans can, however, send her a birthday card (yes, today's the day) courtesy of the "Read My Lipstick Network":

We'd like to overwhelm her with good wishes on her birthday cards! Wouldn't it be cool to have news stories about the mail system being inundated with birthday cards for Sarah? I'm picturing the post office having to get extra trucks... use those big bins... hmmm... Let's make it happen!

Send your cards to: