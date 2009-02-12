Today At Tnr (february 12, 2009)

-
In Defense Of Waste: The Whole Point Of The Stimulus Is To Spend Money! by Jonathan Chait
-
The NAACP Turns 100 Today--But If It Ceased To Exist Tomorrow, Would It Have A Significant Effect On Black America? by John McWhorter
-
What Geithner's Bank Plan And The Debate Over The Stimulus Tells Us About The Weakness Of The ‘Middle Ground', by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
How Chagall And Rouault Manage To Be Both ‘Religious Artists' And Avant-Garde, by Jed Perl
-
Love The Art, Hate The Artist: Is There A Correlation Between Being A Creative Genius And An Insufferable Lout? by Javier Marias
-
Despite Right-Wing Gains, Israel's Election Was A Victory For The Center, by Shmuel Rosner
-
Pravda On The Potomac: Russian Propaganda Descends On Washington, by James Kirchick
