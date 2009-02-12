Let The Mccain Reelection Outreach Begin

A campaign email from John McCain landed in my inbox this morning. One bit caught my eye:

As always, I anticipate a tough re-election challenge. But with your help, we will counter those efforts and put forth an aggressive campaign by registering new voters, reaching out to Democrats, Independents and Republicans, and again earning the support of Hispanic and Native American voters in Arizona.

Looks like someone is pointedly, if ham-fistedly, trying to distance himself out from all that base-pandering required during the presidential race. The logical follow-up question, of course, is how exactly McCain intends to woo these voters. But details aside, it's funny to see how obviously concerned the Senator is about repairing his reputation.

--Michelle Cottle

