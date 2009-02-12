Tnr's Greatest Hits On Lincoln

"The War Power of the President," (5/19/1917): In the context of World War I, William A. Dunning examines how Lincoln approached battle.

"The Paradox of Lincoln," (2/18/1920): Herbert Croly deconstructs the myth of Lincoln as "half hero and half saint."

"Lincoln's 'Pass-Key to Hearts,'" (2/8/1922): Ida M. Tarbell explores the unique "capacity for companionship" that gave Lincoln such insight into the human condition.

"Lincoln in 1944," (2/14/1944): Arthur M. Schlesinger compares the challenges of Lincoln's presidency to America's struggle during World War II.