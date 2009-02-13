Today At Tnr (february 13, 2009)

-
End The Honeymoon: Why The Left Is To Blame For The Lackluster Stimulus And Bank Bailout, by John B. Judis
-
Postcards from Acre, Ground Zero of Israel's New Ultra-Nationalism, by Yossi Klevin Halevi
-
Confessions of a Film Critic: 'Shopaholic' and 'The International' Stink, by Christopher Orr
-
The Method Behind Russia's Cuba Madness. (It Has To Do With Screwing Uncle Sam.) by Julia Ioffe
-
The Stimulus Isn't A Matter Of Politics, But Of Survival, by Noam Scheiber
-
The Observant, Witty, And Soul-Jolting Poetry Of Simon Armitage, by Helen Vendler
-
Hurry Up And Waste: Why Obama Should Have Built More Crap Into The Stimulus, by Jonathan Chait
