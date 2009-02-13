What's In The Stimulus Compromise?

Kate Sheppard posts a detailed breakdown of the energy provisions in the final $789 billion stimulus bill. There's about $62 billion in spending, all told, for grid upgrades, efficiency improvements, mass transit, renewable energy, hybrid-vehicle development, and so on... plus another $20 billion in various tax incentives. Many of these items need a lot more scrutiny but the bottom line is this represents the beginning of a very significant shift in the nation's energy priorities.

It also appears that, in the end, a proposal for $50 billion worth of loan guarantees for nuclear power got junked, as did the $4.6 billion for research into carbon-sequestration technologies for coal plants.

--Bradford Plumer