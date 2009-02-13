Watch Oren's Take On Gaza

Michael Oren, distinguished historian (Power, Faith and Fantasy and Six Days of War), professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Georgetown University and at the Shalem Institute in Jerusalem and frequent contributor to The New Republic, is an extremely learned man, a person with the disposition to reflect and with the capacity to come to unpleasant conclusions, even for himself.

Here is a videotape of a lecture Oren gave at Georgetown on the Gaza crisis, analytical, contextual and personally introspective, the kind of lecture one has long since despaired of hearing at universities. Bravo!