Today At Tnr (february 16, 2009)

-
Obama's War On Terror: Why He Will Disappoint Both Sides Of The Tortue Debate, by Eli Lake
-
Dr. Phil, Bloody Sheep Livers, And The Secret To Rebuilding Iraq, by Anna Badkhen
-
Dispatch From Air Force One: Why Is Obama In Such A Good Mood These Days? by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
On Mankind's Long History Of Very, Very Ordinary Sex, by Peter Green
-
TNRtv: Why Didn't Obama Educate Us More About The Stimulus Ahead Of Time? by Jonathan Chait and Franklin Foer
-
End The Honeymoon: The Left Is To Blame For The Lackluster Stimulus And Bank Bailout, by John B. Judis
-
'Gomorrah': A Gritty Portrayal Of The Italian Mafia That Dispenses With Morality and Justice, by Stanley Kauffmann
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.