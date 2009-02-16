Kettle Black, Says Pot

CNN:

Yes, passing a $787 billion stimulus bill that, for all its faults, is full of Democratic priorities, over the near-unanimous opposition of the GOP is an awfully weak way to come out of the gate--especially when polls suggest the public approves by either small or substantial margins; Obama's personal popularity is exceptional; his job approval is very strong; congressional Democrats have a 16-point job-approval edge over their Republican colleagues; and Obama has a 35-point edge in perceived bipartisanship over the GOP. Obama'd better pray that the next 47 (or 95) months go better...

--Christopher Orr

