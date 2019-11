For those of you wondering what the cast of "The Wire" is up to these days, they appear to be going to bat for embattled aquaman Michael Phelps. Vulture asked a few of them what they thought of the marijuana controversy and Kellogg's decision to cancel his sponsorship deal:

'I am literally shocked that he lost the fucking Kellogg's endorsement. It’s a fucking cereal. What do you think stoners eat?' said James Ransone, who played hapless dock worker and small-time dealer Ziggy.... And Andr