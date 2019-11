Now that the GOP congressional leadership has publicly compared itself to the Taliban, Newt Gingrich, and Gene Autrey (by way of Aerosmith), one can only wonder, who next? George Armstrong Custer? The Khmer Rouge? Billy Squier? I mean, imagine how inspirational an Eric Cantor pep-rally video set to this tune would be:





I can hear the House Republicans' fingers snappin' already.

--Christopher Orr