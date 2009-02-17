Today At Tnr (february 17, 2009)

-
Inside Politico's Scoop Factory: Is The Hyper-Caffeinated Site Breathing New Life Into Journalism, Or Helping Kill It? by Gabriel Sherman
Meet The Next Generation Of Female Politicians--Ambitious, Focused, And Finally Unapologetic About It, by Alexandra Starr
Making Legislative Lemonade: How Obama Can Keep The Economy From Dashing His Plans, by William Galston
Tim Geithner Hasn't Done Nearly As Bad Of A Job As People Think, by Noam Scheiber
On Israel's Arab Jews: Does Coexistence Lead To Friendship? by Adam Kirsch
Don't Worry, Dick--Obama Is Not Going Soft On Terrorists, by Eli Lake
Dr. Phil, Bloody Sheep Livers, And The Secret To Rebuilding Iraq, by Anna Badkhen
