Tom Perrotta On The Evolution Of Tracy Flick

Hillary Clinton got Flicked. Sarah Palin and Kirsten Gillibrand, too. In fact, it's now fair to say that any ambitious female politician with the ability to make men see starbursts--or at least whose hair is blond--will invite comparisons to Tracy Flick, the hyper-driven and not a little bit demented student body president Reese Witherspoon made famous in Election.

Rare is the character who receives a second life as a cultural phenomenon--and that fate was particularly unlikely in Flick's case. The film made just under $15 million when it disappeared from theaters in the summer of 1999. And the book that inspired it, written by Tom Perrotta, went unpublished for a few years before finally coming out in 1998. But Flick, dogged as ever, gradually worked her way into the political consciousness. (Alexander Payne, the film's director, said that President Obama has told him on two separate occasions that it's his favorite political movie.) Now Perrotta is grappling with what Flick's resurrection means, and not all of it is good. He sat down with us to discuss.

What's it like seeing a character you created 15 years ago take on a new life?

Well, there's certainly a flattering aspect to it--not a lot of characters become a cultural shorthand. The thing that strikes me is that Tracy really has become an all-purpose point of comparison for a certain type of female politician: She's either an all-inclusive character, or people aren't thinking hard enough.