Bye-bye To Bill Clinton's Rake-off

The decline of Dubai, about which I commented the other day, may have ramifications for Bill Clinton's income stream. You may recall that the former president and his sleazy partner, Ron Burkle, had large-sized business dealings with Sheikh Muhammed Ben Rashid, the ruler of the tiny once-wealthy emirate. But now that it's bye-bye Dubai these enterprises will clearly turn out to be built on grains of sand. They may, in fact, just be sand castles. Bye-bye Clinton's rake-off.



Dubai has no oil while its neighbors do. But even these--Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman--are under water, so to speak. Less income for the Clinton's. But Hillary no longer need worry whether her husband is compromising her at her work.



