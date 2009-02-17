Most Peculiar Cinematic Trend Of The Year

Yes, it's only February, but I think we have a clear winner: the Jane Austen period drama/sci-fi horror flick hybrid. First, it was Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, the Seth Grahame-Smith novel due out in May that intersperses Austen's familiar prose with scenes of "bone crunching zombia action," which reportedly already has Hollywood studios vying to acquire its rights. Now comes the news that Elton John's Rocket Pictures intends to produce Pride and Predator, "which veers from the traditional period costume drama when an alien crash lands and begins to butcher the mannered protags, who suddenly have more than marriage and inheritance to worry about."

And yes, I know that a "trend" typically requires three examples. But there was simply no way I was going to wait until the announcement of Sense and Serial Killer or Mansfield Park Has Eyes to blog about this.

--Christopher Orr

